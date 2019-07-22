Teen jailed for allegedly impersonating an officer in SW Kansas

FORD COUNTY —Authorities are investigating a suspect for allegedly impersonating a law enforcement officer.

Just before 2a.m. Saturday, sheriff’s deputies were called to report of a suspicious vehicle that had used emergency lights and pulled over a car, according to a media release.

The suspect vehicle identified as a Crown Victoria with a temporary license plate did not match any area law enforcement vehicles.

Deputies found the Crown Victoria on U.S. 50 near the Ford-Gray County line, according to the release and arrested an 18-year-old man.

He was booked the teen on requested charges of false impersonation of a law enforcement officer, according to the release. The sheriff’s office has not released the suspect’s name.