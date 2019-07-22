Sunflower and Farmers Bank team up during community event

The longtime partnership between Sunflower Diversified Services and Farmers Bank & Trust was once again on display at a recent hot-dog meal in Great Bend. The annual event attracted nearly 400 people to the Prince of Peace Parish Center where they were served hot dogs, chips and cupcakes.

“Even though our priority here at Sunflower is serving people with delays and disabilities, we also strive to give back to our local communities,” said Connie Oetken, Sunflower director of development. “This great Farmers Bank Community Appreciation Event is just one example of this.

“We make it a point throughout the year to participate in as many community events as we can. We want local communities in our five-county service area to know how much we appreciate them.”

Sunflower staff and board members shopped for the groceries, and then cooked and served the meal. Farmers Bank has hosted the event for about 28 years.

“This legacy shows the bank’s commitment to Sunflower and the children and adults we serve every day,” Oetken noted. “We are truly grateful for the bank’s contributions that help us provide much-needed services.”

Robert Rugan, Central Kansas market president at Farmers Bank, said Sunflower staff and board members “are always a pleasure to work with. This event runs like a well-oiled machine because of them.

“We look forward each year to their beaming smiles and friendly attitude during this special event. It is a great partnership, and we are proud to donate to their organization. We are already looking forward to next year.”

The meal is always scheduled during Barton County Fair Week. Sunflower serves infants, toddlers and adults with intellectual disabilities and delays in Barton, Pawnee, Rice, Rush and Stafford counties. It is in its 53rd year.