Samuel George “George” Keener, 88, Rush Center, Kansas, died Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Locust Grove Village, La Crosse, Kansas.

George was born January 10, 1931, in rural Rush County, Kansas, the son of Fred and Fannie (Schrieber) Keener. He was a lifelong resident of Rush County, Kansas. He attended Chilly Knob School in Rush County, Kansas, through his 8th grade graduation. A 1948 graduate of La Crosse High School, La Crosse, Kansas, he was a lifelong farmer.

He was a member of the United Methodist Church, La Crosse, Kansas; Walnut City Masonic Lodge #215, Rush Center, Kansas; the ISIS Shrine, Salina, Kansas; and the Fort Hays Shrine Club, Hays, Kansas. He was a past member of the Rush County Amusement Company; the Rush County Fair Board; the Order of the Eastern Star; Brookdale Township Board; United Methodist Church Council; Walnut City 4-H Leader; and Rush Center Co-op Board. He was also a former Rush County Commissioner.

A United States Army veteran, he served from 1954 to 1956 stateside during the Korean War. He was stationed at Fort Richardson, Anchorage, Alaska, earning the rank of Sergeant.

There wasn’t anything George was afraid to tackle, and if he couldn’t get it to work the right way, there was always the “Keener Way”.

George took great pride in helping to establish the Rush County Amusement Company with the goal of bringing a home operated carnival to the local fair. His handiwork is well established when you see and ride the carnival, the small “kiddie” cars, and the calliope which he built and donated to the fair. He was also a long time supporter of the local 4-H clubs, being one of the first to “bid” at the food auction.

On May 5, 1957, he married the love of his life, Evelyn Joyce Greenler at Ness City, Kansas, after a brief six month courtship. She preceded him in death July 23, 2001.

Survivors include: three sons, Tom Keener (LeAnn), Rush Center, Kansas, Jeff Keener (Tacy), Rush Center, Kansas, and Bob Keener (Shelley), La Crosse, Kansas; five grandchildren, Scott Keener (Emily), Stephanie Goings (Jared), Samantha Tholen (David), Jacob Keener (Jessica), and Dyan Axman (Tony); five great grandchildren, Owen, Evelyn, and Quade Keener, and Luke and Loren Tholen; one brother, Bill Keener, Great Bend, Kansas, and one sister, Betty Misegadis, Rush Center, Kansas.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and one brother, Ray “Pete” Keener.

Visitation will be Wednesday, July 24, 2019, from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Janousek Funeral Home, La Crosse, Kansas, with the family receiving friends from 7:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.

Church visitation will be Thursday, July 25, 2019, from 9:00 A.M. to 9:50 A.M. at the United Methodist Church, La Crosse, Kansas.

Funeral service will be Thursday, July 25, 2019, at 10:00 A.M. at the United Methodist Church, La Crosse, Kansas, with Pastor Angie Vertz officiating. Interment will be in Locust Hill Cemetery, Rush Center, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers or plants, the family request memorials to the Rush County Amusement Company, or the Fort Hays Shrine Club, Hays, Kansas.

Condolences or remembrances may be left for the family at www.charterfunerals.com/locations/janousek-lacrosse.php.

Arrangements were by Janousek Funeral Home, 719 Pine Street, P O Box 550, La Crosse, Kansas 67548, 785/222-2517.