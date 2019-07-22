Police: Kansas felon jailed for weekend shooting, victim remains hospitalized

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a weekend shooting and have a suspect in custody.

Just before 11:55 p.m. Saturday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a call about a possible shooting in the 1200 block of SW Polk in Topeka, according to Lt. Andrew Beightel.

At the scene, officers located a man with a gunshot wound to the head, and a second man with a head injury.

Initial information suggests there was a dispute between the two injured men just prior to the physical conflict. Both men were transported to a local hospital for treatment, and their injuries are considered non-life threatening.

On Monday, police reported 41-year-old John Douglas Logan, 41, of Topeka, was booked into Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges of aggravated battery and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon. The victim remains at a local hospital in stable condition.

Logan has previous convictions for aggravated assault and criminal discharge of a firearm, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.