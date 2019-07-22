Police: Kan. restaurant owner’s killing motivated by robbery

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and robbery and asking the public for help with information.

Just before 10:30p.m. Friday, police responded to a shooting in the 2100 Block of West Columbine in Wichita, according to Captain Brent Allred. At the residence, police found 55-year-old Charles Giles of Wichita, with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene, according to Allred.

Investigators determined Mr. Giles left his place of business, Neighbors Bar and Grill, arrived at the residence when the suspect or suspects approached him, fired several rounds from a handgun and took money from him, according to Allred.

Police do not believe the shooting was random. They believe that robbery was the motive, according to Allred.

Anyone with information on the crime that could help investigators is asked to contact police.