Mud Volleyball Tournament returns in August in Great Bend

With Party in the Park coming up August 10, the return of Oozefest is near. The four mud pits on the north side of Veterans Memorial Park in Great Bend will turn into the site for the 7th Annual Mud Volleyball Tournament.

Great Bend Recreation Commission Executive Director Diann Henderson says sign up is going on now, with a new option to register online.

“We encourage teams to register online, but they can still walk in or give us a call,” said Henderson.

The team entry fee is $75 with a maximum of eight players. Early bird registration is until July 26 with t-shirts included in the fee. Registration will continue after this point but without t-shirts. Cash awards will be given to the top two teams. Team check-in on August 10 is at 9 a.m.

Register online at greatbendrec.com, stop by the Rec Center office at 1214 Stone Street, or call 620-793-3755.

All the proceeds of the tournament will go to the My BackYard Playground – Sensory Garden.

The “Tough Mudders” have won the Oozefest Mud Volleyball Tournament all six years it has existed.