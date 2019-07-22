Great Bend Post

Monday Weather

Much cooler air will continue to spill into the area today. Forecast highs over the eastern half of Kansas are in the upper 70s to lower 80s. This is about 10 degrees below normal.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 82. North northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight
Clear, with a low around 57. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night
Clear, with a low around 58. South southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 86. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy.

Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Breezy.

Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Sunday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 98.