Monday Weather

Today
Sunny, with a high near 82. North northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight
Clear, with a low around 57. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night
Clear, with a low around 58. South southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 86. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 64.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Breezy.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Sunday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 98.