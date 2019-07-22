Monday Weather

Today Sunny, with a high near 82. North northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.



Tonight Clear, with a low around 57. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.



Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the morning.



Tuesday Night Clear, with a low around 58. South southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.



Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 86. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.



Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 64.



Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy.



Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.



Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.



Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.



Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Breezy.



Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.



Sunday Sunny and hot, with a high near 98.