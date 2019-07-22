Mega Kite Festival in Great Bend hoping for some wind

In 2017, Party in the Park added a new kite festival feature to the outdoor celebration. The Mega Kite Festival is scheduled to return in 2019 at Veterans Memorial Park, and Great Bend Recreation Commission Leisure Director Garet Fitzpatrick says they are looking for a little wind going into the event.

“Last year, they really had no wind,” said Fitzpatrick. “They really weren’t able to fly. The other thing we hope for is that it stays dry. The area we fly them is low and the water stands.”

The kites will take to the air mid-morning on August 10 on the north side of Veterans Lake. Some of the kites are over 200 feet long.