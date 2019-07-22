Man’s body pulled from Missouri River in northeast Kansas

ATCHISON — Law enforcement authorities are trying to identify a man whose body was pulled from the Missouri River near Atchison.

Just after 11:30 a.m. Sunday, a jogger saw the body floating in the water and called police, according to Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson. A short time later, emergency crews used a boat to recover the body approximately two miles south of Atchison and transported the victim to a pathologist for examination.

The body was in the water for more than a day, according to Wilson. Authorities have notified agencies north of Atchison in case they are attempting to locate anyone. The victim is a white male with tattoos.

Wilson said he hopes to release additional details and photos of the tattoos as they work to identify the victim.