Kansas man shot multiple times while sitting on his front porch

SEDGWICK COUNTY— Police are investigating a shooting early Monday.

Just before 12:30a.m. Monday, police responded to report of a shooting in the 5800 Block of East Pine Street in Wichita, according to officer Paul Cruz.

Upon arrival, police located a 43-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to Cruz.

The victim told police he was sitting out on his porch when unknown suspects approached on foot and shot him. There were three teenagers and a 36-year-old woman at the home at the time of the shooting.

Cruz did not release the victim’s name. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.