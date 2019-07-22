Kansas man dead, 1 hospitalized after motorcycle hits wall

SEDGWICK COUNTY — One person died in an accident just after 10:30p.m. Sunday in Sedgwick County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Suzuki motorcycle driven by Travis JB Bryson, 29, Wichita, was southbound on Interstate 135 at K-15. The driver lost control of the motorcycle after hitting the wall.

The passenger identified as Christopher L. Monk, 45, Wichita, was ejected from the bike and the driver and the bike slide for about 1/4 mile.

Monk was pronounced dead at the scene. EMS transported Bryson to St. Francis. They were not wearing helmets, according the KHP.