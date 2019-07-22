Great Bend Children’s Learning Center is beginning our search for employees for our fall program. We will need to fill several full time positions.

Position hours needed will be a Monday-Friday 8:00-5:00 position working with Infants, a Monday-Friday 10:30-5:30 position working with preschool age children, and a Monday-Friday 10:30-6:00 position working with Infants in the morning and school age children in the afternoon.

Paid sick time and holiday pay are available after 90 days, and paid vacation time after 1 year of employment. Applicant must be a reliable self motivator, have a love for children, be 18 or older, able to pass a KBI background check, drug screening, have a valid driver’s license, and have a High School Diploma or GED. Please apply in person at 1802 22nd Street.