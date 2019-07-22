Great Bend Post

Great Bend Children’s Learning Center is beginning our search for employees for our fall program. We will need to fill several full time positions.

Position hours needed will be a Monday-Friday 8:00-5:00 position working with Infants, a Monday-Friday 10:30-5:30 position working with preschool age children, and a Monday-Friday 10:30-6:00 position working with Infants in the morning and school age children in the afternoon.

Paid sick time and holiday pay are available after 90 days, and paid vacation time after 1 year of employment. Applicant must be a reliable self motivator, have a love for children, be 18 or older, able to pass a KBI background check, drug screening, have a valid driver’s license, and have a High School Diploma or GED. Please apply in person at 1802 22nd Street.