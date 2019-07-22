Great Bend Chiefs secure spot at State Tournament

The Great Bend Chiefs American Legion Baseball team found a way to bounce back from a loss and secure a win over Nickerson Monday night at the Great Bend Sports Complex. The 8-1 victory in the Zone Tournament sends the Chiefs to the AA/AAA State Tournament that starts next week in Hays.

After two opening wins on Saturday, Great Bend fell to Hays 13-12 on Sunday. Falling to the loser’s bracket, the Chiefs needed one win over Nickerson to finish as the Zone 1 runner-up behind the Hays Eagles. The victory puts the Chiefs’ record to 25-14. The Chiefs will await the release of the bracket to see who they play next week.