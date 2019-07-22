Cop Shop (7/19 – 7/21)

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (7/19)
Sick Person
At 6:58 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1706 Broadway Avenue.
Non-Injury Accident
At 7:57 a.m. an accident was reported at 24th Street & Williams Street.
At 11:14 a.m. a hit and run accident was reported at 1811 Main Street.
Injury Accident
At 12:57 p.m. minor injuries were reported at 3907 Broadway Avenue.
Criminal Damage
At 1 p.m. damage to a vehicle was reported at 514 Cleveland Street.
Theft
At 1:55 p.m. a theft was reported at 3220 10th Street.
Traumatic Injuries
At 2:02 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 3910 Cedar Park Pl 4D.
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 2:12 p.m. a burglary with a gun taken was reported at 2205 25th Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 6:32 p.m. an accident was reported at 2546 20th Street.
Stroke
At 7:47 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2605 29th Street A.
Breathing Problems
At 11:42 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1701 Lakin Avenue.
Criminal Damage
At 11:48 p.m. someone breaking the window on his vehicle was reported at 1515 Hubbard Street.
7/20
Theft
At 12:28 a.m. theft of medications was reported at 1443 18th Street.
Choking
At 2:47 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1614 Lakin Avenue 1/2.
Non-Injury Accident
At 11 a.m. an accident was reported at Broadway & McKinley.
Traumatic Injuries
At 1:04 p.m ambulance assistance was needed at 1202 Morphy Street.
Structure Fire
At 7:32 p.m. a fire was reported at 3129 24th Street. It was from a BBQ grill.
Sick Person
At 11:23 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2400 31st Street A.
7/21
At 9:25 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 341 Frey Street.
Traumatic Injuries
At 10:19 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 3718 23rd Street.
Theft
At 10:31 a.m. a theft was reported at 2400 10th Street.
Convulsions / Seizures
At 1:01 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 4107 10th Street.
Structure Fire
At 2:32 p.m. a fire was reported at 4107 10th Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 4:15 p.m. an accident was reported at 4209 10th Street.
Theft
At 8:53 p.m. an air compressor being stolen out of his vehicle was reported at 1430 9th Street.