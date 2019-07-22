Cop Shop (7/19 – 7/21)

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (7/19)

Sick Person

At 6:58 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1706 Broadway Avenue.

Non-Injury Accident

At 7:57 a.m. an accident was reported at 24th Street & Williams Street.

At 11:14 a.m. a hit and run accident was reported at 1811 Main Street.

Injury Accident

At 12:57 p.m. minor injuries were reported at 3907 Broadway Avenue.

Criminal Damage

At 1 p.m. damage to a vehicle was reported at 514 Cleveland Street.

Theft

At 1:55 p.m. a theft was reported at 3220 10th Street.

Traumatic Injuries

At 2:02 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 3910 Cedar Park Pl 4D.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 2:12 p.m. a burglary with a gun taken was reported at 2205 25th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 6:32 p.m. an accident was reported at 2546 20th Street.

Stroke

At 7:47 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2605 29th Street A.

Breathing Problems

At 11:42 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1701 Lakin Avenue.

Criminal Damage

At 11:48 p.m. someone breaking the window on his vehicle was reported at 1515 Hubbard Street.

7/20

Theft

At 12:28 a.m. theft of medications was reported at 1443 18th Street.

Choking

At 2:47 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1614 Lakin Avenue 1/2.

Non-Injury Accident

At 11 a.m. an accident was reported at Broadway & McKinley.

Traumatic Injuries

At 1:04 p.m ambulance assistance was needed at 1202 Morphy Street.

Structure Fire

At 7:32 p.m. a fire was reported at 3129 24th Street. It was from a BBQ grill.

Sick Person

At 11:23 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2400 31st Street A.

7/21

At 9:25 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 341 Frey Street.

Traumatic Injuries

At 10:19 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 3718 23rd Street.

Theft

At 10:31 a.m. a theft was reported at 2400 10th Street.

Convulsions / Seizures

At 1:01 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 4107 10th Street.

Structure Fire

At 2:32 p.m. a fire was reported at 4107 10th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 4:15 p.m. an accident was reported at 4209 10th Street.

Theft

At 8:53 p.m. an air compressor being stolen out of his vehicle was reported at 1430 9th Street.