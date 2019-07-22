Clean audit report for Barton County

The 2018 Audit Report for Barton County showed cash reserves were up nearly $1 million from the previous year in the county’s ending unencumbered cash. Adams, Brown, Beran and Ball handled the audit again and presented the 2018 details to the Barton County Commission Monday morning. Barton County’s ending cash available on December 31, 2018 was more than $16.6 million.

Melissa Ille with ABBB noted it was an overall good audit with the only minor statute violation being a negative ending cash balance in the county’s distributable funds of $115.

“When you have tax dollars that are distributed out, sometimes they have to be pulled back because of abatements and refunds,” Ille said. “Not a big issue but we’re required to cite that with the Kansas statute.

Barton County brought in receipts of more than $26.6 million and paid out approximately $25.4 million in expenditures. ABBB issued an unmodified opinion on the audit which Ille added is the best possible result.

“Their firm (ABBB) is very easy to work with,” Barton County Clerk Donna Zimmerman said. “They are always quick to answer our calls and help us anytime we call.”

The 2018 Audit Report covers the financial condition of Barton County from January 1, 2018 through December 31, 2018. Commissioners approved the Audit Report with a 5-0 vote.