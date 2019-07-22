Celestine William “Celly” Jacobs, 96, La Crosse, Kansas, died Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Locust Grove Village, La Crosse, Kansas.

Celly was born March 29, 1923, in Hoisington, Kansas, the son of Casper and Mary (Schmidt) Jacobs. He was a lifelong resident of Rush County, Kansas. Celly loved his job as a heavy equipment operator for the Rush County Highway Department for 39 years before his retirement.

He was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church, La Crosse, Kansas.

On May 20, 1947, he married Thelma A. Herrman at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Liebenthal, Kansas. She preceded him in death July 26, 2007.

Survivors include: three sons, Raymond Jacobs (Marsha), Great Bend, Kansas, Kenneth Jacobs (Connie), Catawissa, Missouri, Duane Jacobs (Christi Wright), Great Bend, Kansas; one daughter, Paula Kuhn (Jed), Great Bend, Kansas; eight grandchildren, Andrea Jacobs (Dave Nokleby), Great Bend, Kansas, Gabriel Hardman (Lana), Hays, Kansas, Jacob Hardman (Randi), Lenexa, Kansas, Phillip Kuhn, New York, New York, Andrew Kuhn, Great Bend, Kansas, Austin Jacobs, Catawissa, Missouri, Jordan Jacobs, Catawissa, Missouri, and Dylan Jacobs, Catawissa, Missouri; five great grandchildren; four brothers, Ralph Jacobs, La Crosse, Kansas, Leroy Jacobs, La Crosse, Kansas, Jerry Jacobs, Hays, Kansas, and William “Bill” Jacobs, La Crosse, Kansas; and one sister, Mary Lou Warren, Wichita, Kansas.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; three brothers, Eugene Jacobs, Virgil Jacobs, and Daniel Jacobs; and five sisters, Leona Leiker, Albina Birney, Elenora Holzmeister, Louise Besperat, and Viola Dreher.

Visitation will be Thursday, July 25, 2019, from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Janousek Funeral Home, La Crosse, Kansas, with the family receiving friends from 6:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. A vigil service and rosary will be at 7:00 P.M.

Funeral service will be Friday, July 26, 2019, at 10:00 A.M. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, La Crosse, Kansas, with Father Stephen Dabanka officiating. Interment will be in La Crosse City Cemetery, La Crosse, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers or plants, the family requests memorials to Locust Grove Village, La Crosse, or Friendship Meals, La Crosse, Kansas.

Condolences or remembrances may be left for the family at www.charterfunerals.com/locations/janousek-lacrosse.php.

Arrangements were by Janousek Funeral Home, 719 Pine Street, P O Box 550, La Crosse, Kansas 67548, 785/222-2517.