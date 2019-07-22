Barton County pleased to receive assistance from Suchy Construction

When Barton County Commissioners approved the request to pave the parking area at the Barton County Sheriff’s Firing Range in June, the idea was to use a cold-mix asphalt. Shortly after the motion was approved, Barton County Administrator Phil Hathcock was approached by Rick Suchy with Suchy Construction. Suchy noted their company had an opening and would be willing to concrete the parking lot at the range on NE 30 Road instead of the asphalt the county planned for.

“This seemed like a no-brainer to me,” Hathcock said. “We all know that the Road & Bridge Department is very busy. Also, concrete lasts a lot longer than cold-mix asphalt.”

The Road & Bridge Department has now been relieved of doing the job that was not to exceed $5,500. Suchy Construction offered to handle the job for a difference of $311.32. Commissioners approved the ratified expenditure for $5,811.32 to Suchy Construction.

“He saved us quite a bit of work,” Hathcock said. “He had to remove six inches of material and then pour the concrete. The longevity will be great.”

On June 10, County Clerk Donna Zimmerman explained that Great Bend Township needed a new location to vote for the upcoming election. The suggestion of the firing range needed to comply with ADA compliance and remove the loose rock and turn the parking lot into a solid surface.

Barton County’s new voting equipment requires more room than the previous site of the Science & Math building at Barton Community College.