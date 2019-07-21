U.S. 281 temporarily closing for repairs

RUSSELL COUNTY — The Kansas Department of Transportation will temporarily close a portion of U.S. 281 north of the city of Russell starting Monday, July 22.

The highway will be closed to through traffic between Shoreline Road and Land Road, or from milepost 146 to 149, for crews to make partial repairs to a slide area that has affected the roadway. KDOT expects to reopen the road to one-lane traffic controlled by a traffic signal by the end of the week, weather permitting. The traffic signal configuration will remain in place until further repairs can be made and be removed once the additional work is completed.

Travelers are advised to utilize state routes K-18, K-232 and I-70 as an easterly route around the closure, and K-18, U.S. 183 and I-70 as a westerly route around the closure.

— KDOT