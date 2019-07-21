Police investigate death of man on Kansas highway

TOPEKA — Law enforcement authorities are investigating the death of a man in Shawnee County.

Just after 4p.m. Saturday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a call about an injury accident that occurred at 117 NE highway 24, according to Lt. Robert Simmons.

When officers arrived they located what appeared to be a single vehicle accident with an adult male driver who was determined to be the sole occupant.

The man was initially unresponsive at the scene and was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

According to Simmons, it did not appear the man died from the accident.

Police do not believe the death to be suspicious in nature. He did not release the man’s name.