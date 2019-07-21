Monday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Ask the Expert Show” hosted by Scott Donovan. Guests include staff from the Center for Counseling and Consultation.

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A “Agri-Talk” with Chip Flory

11A-11:30 “Pages in Time” hosted by former KVGB News Director Jack Hartle and the late Bob Parrish and Jigg Schultz. “History of Great Bend City Parks”

11:30-12P “Cougar Pause” hosted by Matt McBain. Matt will have a full studio that includes Barton Community College Chief Information Officer Michelle Kaiser, the Director of Enterprise Applications and Senior Systems Engineer Renee Demel, Director of Enterprise Technology and DBA Amy Oelke, Senior Coordinator of Enterprise Technology Orlando Hernandez and the Coordinator of Enterprise Technology Zach Bauman.

12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Cole Reif

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P AgriTalk – “After the Bell” with Chip Flory

5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-9P ESPN Radio – “Spain & Company”

9P-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”