K-State’s Holtorf on Rimington Trophy Watch List

MANHATTAN, Kan. – For a second-consecutive year, Kansas State center Adam Holtorf has been named to the Rimington Trophy watch list, which is presented to the nation’s premier center, the award’s committee announced Friday.

Holtorf, a senior from Seward, Nebraska, was also on the watch list in 2018 and this year gave the Wildcats a candidate for the award for a 10th time in its 20-year history.

Holtorf has started each of K-State’s last 25 games at center, helping the Wildcats rank in the top three of the Big 12 in rushing yards per game each year. Last season, Holtorf helped anchor an offensive line that led Kansas State to 182.6 rushing yards per game to rank third in the league. Additionally, Holtorf is the top returning interior offensive lineman in the Big 12 in terms of quarterback pressure rate (1.1%), according to Pro Football Focus.

Aside from being one of the top linemen in the Big 12, Holtorf also earned 2018 First Team Academic All-America honors in addition to First Team Academic All-Big 12 accolades for a second-straight season. Holtorf, who earned his bachelor’s degree in agribusiness in December 2018, was one of four Wildcats that were nominated for the conference honor with a perfect 4.0 GPA.

Kansas State opens the 2019 season – the first under head coach Chris Klieman – on Saturday, August 31, against Nicholls. The game, which kicks off at 6 p.m. inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium, will be shown on ESPN+.

Tickets to the home opener and the other six home games in 2019 are on sale now through the K-State Athletics Ticket office online at www.kstatesports.com/tickets, by phone at 1-800-221-CATS or at the main ticket office inside Bramlage Coliseum.