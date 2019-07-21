Barton County Open Houses

Presented by the Great Plains Association of Realtors

Sunday, July 21st



2421 Braodway Ave, Great Bend

Price: $149,900

1:30P-3:00P

MPIRE Real Estate

2519 16th St, Great Bend

Price: $143,900

1:30P-3:00P

Coldwell Banker

5848 Rosewood Dr, Great Bend

Price: $126,500

1:30P-3:00P

Coldwell Banker

9 Kiowa Rd, Great Bend

Price: $110,000

1:30P-3:00P

MPIRE Real Estate

413 E 5th St, Ellinwood

Price: $85,000

1:30P-3:00P

Coldwell Banker

1300 MacArthur Rd, Great Bend

Price: $82,900

1:30P-3:00P

MPIRE Real Estate

725 Wilson St, Great Bend

Price: $79,900

1:30P-3:00P

Coldwell Banker

