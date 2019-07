Kansas AAA Zone Tournament Scores from the Great Bend Sports Complex.

Saturday, July 20

Nickerson 3, Beloit 0

Hays 18, Nickerson 5

Great Bend 12, Hutchinson 0

Great Bend 10, Salina 0

Sunday, July 21

Nickerson vs Hutchinson, 12 p.m.

Beloit vs. Salina, 2:30 p.m.

Hays vs. Great Bend, 5 p.m.

Nickerson/Hutch winner vs Beloit/Salina winner, 7:30 p.m.