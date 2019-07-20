Weekend Weather

Saturday Sunny and hot, with a high near 103. Heat index values as high as 106. South wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.



Saturday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind 7 to 17 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.



Sunday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8am and 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. North northeast wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.



Sunday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Northeast wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.



Monday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.



Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 57.



Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 82.



Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 59.



Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 86.



Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 63.



Thursday Sunny, with a high near 90.



Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.



Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.