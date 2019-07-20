USD 428 and Barton County Health Department collaborate to bring immunizations

Back-to-school season initiates several “to-do’s” and tasks for families preparing for enrollment. This year, a new partnership between USD 428 and the Barton County Health Department will provide a convenient opportunity for students to receive their state required immunizations in conjunction with athletic physicals scheduled for the morning of August 3 at Great Bend High School.

“Supporting the health and wellness of our students is top priority,” said Dana Wilson, school nurse at USD 428. “Immunizations protect our student body from a wide variety of health threats. We are excited to make immunizations more accessible and convenient on a Saturday morning, and in a familiar location like GBHS.”

“Two recent additions to state required immunizations go into effect August 2,” said Wilson. “Kindergarten and first-grade students will now be required to have a Hepatitis A vaccine, and the

meningococcal vaccine at seventh-grade and a second dose at sophomore (11-grade) year. A full list of immunizations required by the State of Kansas, including these additions, is available on the USD 428 website for parents to reference.”

The Barton County Health Department will have all state required immunizations available at the Great Bend High School Commons Area from 7 a.m. – 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 3. School age children grades K – 12 who need immunizations are invited to attend. This is a walk-in event; an appointment is not required. Families are asked to bring their insurance information. Private insurance, Medicaid and uninsured will be accepted. Parents must be present for their children to receive vaccinations.

A list of immunization requirements, as well as additional student health information, can be found on www.GreatBendSchools.net/parents-students.

Students attending Great Bend Middle School and Great Bend High School who plan to participate in athletics in the 2019-2020 school year are the primary focus of this free event. Free athletic physicals for sophomores, juniors, and seniors are available between 7 – 8:30 a.m., followed by grades 7, 8 & 9 from 8:30 – 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 3.

Questions about immunizations or other student health related concerns can be directed to the Great Bend High School Activities Office at 620-793-1300 or to the USD 428 District Education Center at 620-793-1500. More information can also be found at www.GreatBendSchools.net.