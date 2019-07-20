ServSafe food handlers class scheduled in August

written by: Donna Krug, District Director and Family & Consumer Science Agent – Cottonwood Extension District

Learning safe food handling practices is one of the best skills a person can acquire. Whether you work in the food service industry or are an occasional helper at a church supper or concession stand, it is important to be reminded of safe food handling practices. There is an opportunity for anyone interested in the ServSafe program coming up in August.

An Employee ServSafe Class will be offered in Hays on Tuesday, August 13. This class for food handlers will be held from 1:30 – 4:30 p.m. at the Cottonwood Extension District – Hays office, located at 601 Main Street. Donna Krug, Cottonwood Extension District Agent will be the instructor. This course is based on the 6th Edition of the ServSafe Food Handler Guide. Participants who complete the class will receive a certificate.

The cost to register for the August 13th class is $15 and registration may be completed on line by going to the KRHA website, www.krha.org You may also register by calling the Cottonwood Extension Office in Hays at (785) 628-9430. The registration fee covers the cost of materials and a snack. Registration is due by August 1.

Contact Donna Krug at (620)793-1910 or dkrug@ksu.edu for more information.