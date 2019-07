TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A 76-year-old man who was burned in an explosion and fire at his Topeka home has died.

The Topeka fire department said Friday Vernon Fisher died last week at a Kansas City hospital.

Fisher was trapped inside his home when a fire broke on July 8. A neighbor heard him yelling for help and was able to help Fisher escape the home.

Investigators determined the fire was most likely an accident caused by a natural gas leak inside the house.