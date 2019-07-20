FBI helps arrest Kansas man for alleged child sex crimes

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on child sex charges.

Just after 7:30a.m. Friday, police in conjunction with the Federal Bureau of Investigations served a search warrant at a residence in the 2100 Block of SW Fairlawn in Topeka regarding crimes involving exploitation of children, according to Lt. Andrew Beightel.

Police arrested Antonino Jo Von Lawrence 30, of Topeka, at a separate location without incident and hewas booked into Shawnee Co Department of Corrections on requested charges of sexual exploitation of a child, aggravated criminal sodomy, aggravated indecent solicitation of a child, electronic solicitation and aggravated human trafficking.

Authorities released no additional details Saturday.