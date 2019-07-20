2 hospitalized after driver falls asleep in Ellsworth County

ELLSWORTH COUNTY — Two people were injured in an accident just before 9a.m. Saturday in Ellsworth County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Ford F150 driven by Chantrielle Porter, 21, Wichita, was eastbound on Interstate 70 just west of the K-156 Junction. The driver fell asleep. The pickup drifted into the median, struck a drainage berm, went airborne and vehicle came to rest on the passenger side.

Porter and a passenger Derrick Cottner, 35, Wichita, were transported to the hospital in Ellsworth. Both were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.