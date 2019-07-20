🎥 City commission commends Hays FD

By BECKY KISER

Hays Post

Hays city commissioners are proud of the Hays Fire Department.

Commissioner Eber Phelps Thursday night suggested a letter of commendation and thanks should be sent from the commission to the city fire department for their recent assistance to the Plainville Fire Department.

HFD took on fire coverage in Plainville to allow its firefighters to attend the funerals of two retired PFD chiefs.

“I thought it was great that we had our firefighters and a truck over there to stand guard on the city of Plainville while they paid tribute to fire chiefs,” Phelps said.

The commission noted the Hays Fire Department has performed such coverage assistance in other towns.

Below is the Hays Fire Department’s Facebook post about its assistance in Plainville.

“It’s a task no department ever wants to take on, but it is an honor to help out our brothers and sisters in Rooks county as the Plainville Fire Department lays to rest two retired chief officers. Your Hays firefighters sent an Engine and 3 firefighters to cover calls for the City of Plainville during the funerals of Retired Chief Keith Mongeau and Retired Assistant Chief Bob Wise. Covering for the Plainville Fire Department allowed their firefighters to attend the funerals without worry of being interrupted by calls. The Hays Fire Department sends our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of Chief Mongeau and Asst. Chief Wise.”