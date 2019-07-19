Weeks of investigation result in multiple arrests in Great Bend

On Friday, July 19 at about 7 a.m., the Barton County Sheriff’s Office began executing a series of search warrants in the City of Great Bend. These warrants were the result of several weeks of investigation conducted by Sheriff’s Office detectives.

Warrants were executed in three locations, 2218 Jefferson, 2811 Meadowlark and 1100 Pyle. Four persons were arrested on various charges.

Sharr Hamby, age 35 of Great Bend, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, violation of registered offender act (drugs), possession of drug paraphernalia and giving false information. Hamby’s bond is set at $40,000. She was taken into custody at the Meadowlark address. Hamby was out on bond on a previous drug case. The bond in that case has been revoked and a no bond warrant has been issued.

Joshua Frydendall, age 28 of Great Bend, was arrested at 1100 Pyle Street. Frydendall was arrested on two District Court warrants for parole violation. He is being held with no bond.

Larissa Richards, age 31 of Great Bend, was also arrested at the Pyle St. address. Richards has been charged with possession of methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal use of a firearm and defacing identifying marks of a firearm. Richards is being held in lieu of $100,000 bond.

Kashe Roda, age 30 of Great Bend, was arrested for distribution of methamphetamine. Roda was in the Barton County Jail on an unrelated charge when he was arrested. Roda was booked in on July 11, 2019 for a parole violation. The current distribution charge stems from investigations prior to July 11. Roda is being held on the no bond parole violation as well as an additional $100,000 bond for the distribution case.

As the investigation continues and information is developed, we will pursue any investigation of co-conspirators or others involved. Further arrests may develop.