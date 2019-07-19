Truck transporting military munitions involved in crash that closed I-70

By Dewey Terrill

JC POST

GEARY COUNTY —Interstate 70 between Grandview Plaza and the Chestnut Street exit at Junction City reopened Friday afternoon following an accident involving two semi trucks.

The interstate was closed at that location for several hours after one semi-tractor trailer rig hit the rear end of another semi-tractor trailer rig. Haz-mat and then eventually Fort Riley personnel all responded to the scene along with emergency management and law enforcement personnel.

Geary County Emergency Management Director Garry Berges said, “Fort Riley brought out their EOD and also their ammunition expert and they were able to offload using a trailer and loader to unload that wrecked semi that had the trailer damaged onto another trailer. “It was then escorted onto Fort Riley.

Fort Riley also issued a statement saying ammunition handlers / technicians from the post assisted Geary County Emergency Management in response to the vehicle crash. “A semi-trailer transporting military munitions between U.S. Army arsenals was involved and disabled.” Trained technicians from Fort Riley Logistics Readiness Center provided a replacement trailer to safely transfer the load which was transported and will be temporarily stored at the Fort Riley Ammunition Supply Point.

The Army said within three days, the civilian contracted trucking company is scheduled to pick up ammunition from Fort Riley ASP to complete their transport to the original destination.

During the closure of the interstate Berges confirmed there were two other accidents as traffic was diverted through Grandview Plaza and Junction City back to Interstate 70 farther west. He knew of no injuries in those accidents.

The heat made it difficult to work outside, said Berges. “It was hot. We checked, and at one point the heat index was over 103 out there. We had guys in special suits out there, kept everybody hydrated, tried to keep them in the shade and working as teams as much as possible.”

