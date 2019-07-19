Sheriff: Search continues for boy missing in Kansas lake

DOUGLAS COUNTY — First responders will continue the search Friday morning for a 13-year-old boy from Lawrence who is missing in the water near the Clinton Lake Outlet, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities responded to the lake Thursday evening for a water rescue. The search was underway in an area where the water is released from the lake and the water was moving very rapidly, according to Sgt. Kristen Channel with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department. The search that was suspended just after 9:30p.m.

The sheriff’s department released no additional details late Thursday.