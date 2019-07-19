Self named Kansan of the Year by the Kansas Society of Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – KU men’s basketball head coach Bill Self was named the 2019 Kansan of the Year by the Kansas Society of Washington, D.C, at its annual banquet Wednesday evening at the Westin Washington, D.C., City Center.

Self, his wife Cindy, KU athletics director Jeff Long, other athletic department staff and University of Kansas officials made the trip to Washington to be part of the festivities along with Kansas’ government representatives.

Inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017, Self is the second winningest coach in Kansas men’s basketball history with a 473-106 record in 16 seasons at KU. Overall, Self is 680-211 in 26 seasons of coaching. In his 16 seasons at Kansas, Self has won 14 Big 12 regular-season titles, eight Big 12 Tournaments, advanced to the Final Four three times and guided the Jayhawks to the 2008 national championship. A four-time national coach of the year and nine-time conference coach of the year, Self’s 14 Big 12 titles from 2005-2018 set an NCAA record for consecutive league regular-season championships.

Self joins a who’s who of Kansan of the Year recipients, recently including:

2007 – Bill Snyder

2008 – David B. Dillon

2009 – Robert Hemenway and Jon Wefald

2010 – Honorable Sam Brownback, Honorable Dennis Moore

2011 – Eric Stonestreet

2012 – Jordy Nelson

2013 – Honorable Jim Ryun

2014 – Rob Riggle

2015 – Mark Turgeon

2016 – Adam LaRoche

2017 – Bernadette Gray-Little

2018 – Honorable Lynn Jenkins

2019 – Bill Self