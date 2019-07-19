Police ask for help to locate wheelchair-bound man in connection with shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and asking the public for help to locate a man in connection with the alleged crime.

Police want to locate 44-year-old Andre Jerome Wallace in connection with a shooting that occurred in the in the 3300 block of SE Irvingham in Topeka on July 18, according to Lt. Andrew Beightel.

Police advised anyone who knows where Wallace is located, ” do not attempt to apprehend him yourself. Please call 911 to report his whereabouts or you can leave an anonymous tip by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.

If you have information about this crime or any information about Wallace please email DETs Judd (jjudd@topeka.org) and/or DET Riggin (vriggin@topeka.org)