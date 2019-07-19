Mechanized Concepts hopes Russell will become a national hub for industrial hemp

By JAMES BELL

Hays Post

Thursday afternoon business leaders, along with Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and area legislators joined with representatives from Mechanized Concepts for a ceremonial ribbon cutting for their Russell facility that has the potential to bring hundreds of jobs to the area and springboard Russell to become a regional hub for industrial hemp production.

“To see it come to fruition is really, really exciting,” Kansas governor Laura Kelly told the large crowd that gathered in Cecil Bricker Park for the event.

She said it was her hope legislation allowing industrial hemp production in Kansas would lead to economic development like what is happening in Russell.

“(Producers) can further grow and prosper with the pursuit of new opportunities in value-added agriculture,” Kelly said. “Today’s event came about because our state is moving forward in creating another option for diversification for Kansas farmers.”

“We are excited to bring Mechanized Concepts to town to help our ag-related businesses and help the town grow,” said Aaron Steinert, Russell county commissioner. “It’s nice to bring something in that brings a different avenue of revenue to the city and the county and employees of Russell.”

The company has been working on getting the plant ready with teams from other locations, but now the local hiring process has started and limited production is beginning at a smaller building near the main facility using repurposed equipment.

“This is the start of the opening of the plant,” said Matt Colledge, Mechanized Concepts founder and CEO.

“We are ramping up right now to move into production,” he said, with a goal of being fully operational within two years.

Once the facility is fully operational Colledge expects to employ 200 people as they try to meet the demand for products.

“In five or 10 years out, that facility could ramp up to 900 jobs to be able to meet the demand that our merchandizing performers have shown, and independent studies have shown, as the industry grows,” he said.

Potential job creation has excited area residents that have seen job loss as oil production in the area has declined in recent years.

“It means a great deal to the community,” said Mike Parsons, staff member at Russell County Economic Development and CVB.

He hopes the plant will help retain younger residents that otherwise may leave the area after college.

“These guys are really working to bring the young people back, and I think that is an awesome step for our future,” Parsons said.

As exciting as the plant is locally, it may be just the beginning as industrial hemp production moves into a more fully realized crop in Kansas.

“Mechanized Concepts Kansas,” Kelly said, “stands ready to work with farmers that will be producing industrial hemp.”

“It will be rewarding to see the crop turned into products such as composite lumber, plywood, roofing tiles and shingles. At the same time this business is delivering new jobs and economic benefits right here in Russell,” she said.

While Kelly was hopeful rural development would occur with hemp production, the local community is what drew the company to Russell.

“Russell is a special place,” Colledge said. “When we came here, we knew right away that the people here are different, that they cared about their community.”

“We had five other states, five other locations that were pursuing us,” he said. “Honestly we had better offers at the table. Really the reason we came to Russell is because of the sense of community.”

That sense of community, he said makes Russell sacred.

A facility in the center of the U.S. allows for faster expansion as demand for industrial hemp increases, Colledge said, making Russell a prime location for the facility.

“That’s what we are doing, we are setting up Russell, Kansas, to be on the map for hemp. From education to seed, all the way up to a product,” he said.

While area producers continue adding sources of revenue to the farms, the facility is viewed as another piece of the ever-expanding amount of agricultural diversification happening throughout Kansas.

“Manufacturing and other value-added opportunities are vital to the Kansas agricultural industry,” Kelly said. “Industrial hemp is another promising addition in our state where our producers have a knack for learning about different crops and growing them successfully.”

“The potential is really unlimited,” said Rep. Ken Rahjes, R-Agra, 110th Dist. “What we have found agronomically, the best place to grow hemp is central Kansas.”

“I think today’s announcement is one that gives that extra boost to move forward.”

Rahjes pointed out as a new crop in Kanas, regulation and transportation concerns need to be fully ironed out. However, the crop should work well as another option for local producers just as canola and sunflowers have, he said.

“I really think the sky is the limit, and with the innovation of Kansas farmers, I think it is going to be very interesting and very exciting to see what happens over the next two, five and even 10 years,” he said.