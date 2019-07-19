Local Quicksilver team wins softball State Tournament

The Quicksilver 18-and-under fastpitch softball team captured 1st at the USA Softball Kansas Class C State tournament held in Emporia last weekend. The Quicksilver 18U won the state title for the 3rd time in 4 years.

The core group of this team have won the following:

2014 Heartland World Series in Kansas City

2016 ASA Softball Kansas Class C State Tournament

2017 ASA Softball Kansas Class C State Tournament

2018 USA Softball Kansas Class C State Runner-Up

In addition, they were invited to participate in the ASA Northern National softball tournament.