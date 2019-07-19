Great Bend Post

Local Quicksilver team wins softball State Tournament

Front row, from left: Kaitlyn Panning, Mara Fletchall, Erin Jackson, Jenna Mauler, Brenna Bownes, and Sydney Unruh
Back row, from left: Coach Brian McMullen, Cailee McMullen, Kaylee Unruh, Coach Curt Mauler, McKayla Williams, Lexi Parsons, and Coach John Williams

The Quicksilver 18-and-under fastpitch softball team captured 1st at the USA Softball Kansas Class C State tournament held in Emporia last weekend. The Quicksilver 18U won the state title for the 3rd time in 4 years.

The core group of this team have won the following:
2014 Heartland World Series in Kansas City
2016 ASA Softball Kansas Class C State Tournament
2017 ASA Softball Kansas Class C State Tournament
2018 USA Softball Kansas Class C State Runner-Up

In addition, they were invited to participate in the ASA Northern National softball tournament.