KSN anchors and reporters to host meet & greet in Great Bend July 23

Barton Community College has teamed up with the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development to bring the KSN Summer Road Trip to Great Bend at 4:15 p.m., July 23 in Jack Kilby Square featuring a meet and greet with KSN anchors and reporters. Live broadcasts will take place at 5 and 6 p.m. Arrival times are approximate and may be impacted by KSN’s travel schedule.

Barton and the Chamber will provide free refreshments and free giveaway items and Bart the Cougar will be available for photos.

For more information, please contact Marketing Strategist Chelsea Mitchell at mitchellc@bartonccc.edu.