Kansas felon jailed after police find him asleep at the wheel

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after an unusual traffic stop.

Just after 11a.m. Thursday, a police officer was southbound on Roach Street when he noticed a significant back up of traffic at the intersection of Roach and Cloud, according to Captain Paul Forrester.

The officer went around the backed up traffic to find 23-year-old Cooper Hammersmith sleeping at the wheel of his Chrysler 300.

Forrester said Hammersmith was not cooperative and after being placed in handcuffs, a search of the car turned up 26 grams of cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and cough syrup.

Hammrsmith was taken into custody on requested charges of possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia, no tax stamp, DUI, and illegal stopping on a roadway.

He has six previous convictions that include drugs and a DUI, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.