Great Bend Bat Cats to face Wichita Monday in Wild Card Playoffs

The SCL Wild Card Playoffs and Championship Series are set.

Here are the Wild Card Playoff seeds & game times for Monday, July 22 and Tuesday, July 23 at Eck Stadium.

Wild Card Playoff Seeds (Highest seed is Home team for first game):

1. Great Bend

2. Derby Twins (If Derby beats Sluggers Friday) / Hutchinson (If Derby loses to Sluggers Friday)

3. Hutchinson / Derby

4. Sluggers

All Great Bend games will be broadcast on Hits 106.9 FM. Monday, July 22 Schedule @ Eck Stadium 5:00pm – SCL Wild Card Playoffs – Game 1

Wichita Sluggers vs Great Bend Bat Cats 7:30pm – SCL Wild Card Playoffs – Game 2

Derby Twins vs Hutchinson Monarchs 10:00pm – SCL Championship Series – Game 1

Haysville Aviators vs Cheney Diamond Dawgs Tuesday, July 23 Schedule @ Eck Stadium 5:00pm – SCL Wild Card Playoffs – Championship

Sluggers / Bat Cats Winner vs. Twins / Monarchs Winner 7:30pm – SCL Championship Series – Game 2

Haysville Aviators vs Cheney Diamond Dawgs 10:00pm – SCL Championship Series – Game 3 (If Necessary)