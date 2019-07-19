Great Bend Bat Cats to face Wichita Monday in Wild Card Playoffs

The SCL Wild Card Playoffs and Championship Series are set.
Here are the Wild Card Playoff seeds & game times for Monday, July 22 and Tuesday, July 23 at Eck Stadium.
Wild Card Playoff Seeds (Highest seed is Home team for first game):
1. Great Bend
2. Derby Twins (If Derby beats Sluggers Friday) / Hutchinson (If Derby loses to Sluggers Friday)
3. Hutchinson / Derby
4. Sluggers
All Great Bend games will be broadcast on Hits 106.9 FM.
Monday, July 22 Schedule @ Eck Stadium
5:00pm – SCL Wild Card Playoffs – Game 1
Wichita Sluggers vs Great Bend Bat Cats
7:30pm – SCL Wild Card Playoffs – Game 2
Derby Twins vs Hutchinson Monarchs
10:00pm – SCL Championship Series – Game 1
Haysville Aviators vs Cheney Diamond Dawgs
Tuesday, July 23 Schedule @ Eck Stadium
5:00pm – SCL Wild Card Playoffs – Championship
Sluggers / Bat Cats Winner vs. Twins / Monarchs Winner
7:30pm – SCL Championship Series – Game 2
Haysville Aviators vs Cheney Diamond Dawgs
10:00pm – SCL Championship Series – Game 3 (If Necessary)