Great Bend Bat Cats to face Wichita Monday in Wild Card Playoffs

The SCL Wild Card Playoffs and Championship Series are set.

Here are the Wild Card Playoff seeds & game times for Monday, July 22 and Tuesday, July 23 at Eck Stadium.

Wild Card Playoff Seeds (Highest seed is Home team for first game):
1. Great Bend
2. Derby Twins (If Derby beats Sluggers Friday) / Hutchinson (If Derby loses to Sluggers Friday)
3. Hutchinson / Derby
4. Sluggers

All Great Bend games will be broadcast on Hits 106.9 FM.

Monday, July 22 Schedule @ Eck Stadium

5:00pm – SCL Wild Card Playoffs – Game 1
Wichita Sluggers vs Great Bend Bat Cats

7:30pm – SCL Wild Card Playoffs – Game 2
Derby Twins vs Hutchinson Monarchs

10:00pm – SCL Championship Series – Game 1
Haysville Aviators vs Cheney Diamond Dawgs

 

Tuesday, July 23 Schedule @ Eck Stadium

5:00pm – SCL Wild Card Playoffs – Championship
Sluggers / Bat Cats Winner vs. Twins / Monarchs Winner

7:30pm – SCL Championship Series – Game 2
Haysville Aviators vs Cheney Diamond Dawgs

10:00pm – SCL Championship Series – Game 3 (If Necessary)