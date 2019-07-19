Great Bend Bat Cats lose, but still secure top Wildcard spot

After coming from behind to tie the game up at 5-all midway through the game, the Great Bend Bat Cats gave up two runs in the 7th inning Thursday night on the road, and weren’t able to respond, losing to Derby 7-5 in their final game of the regular season.

The Bat Cats outhit Derby 12-9 and received a 3-for-4 effort from Brady Michel, while Ryan Monson had two home runs in the game.

Jacob Ensz started for Great Bend and gave up eight hits along with five runs over five innings. Andrew Fyffe was charged with loss in relief of Ensz, giving up two runs on one hit in two innings of work.

The loss dropped Great Bend to 23-14 overall, and 21-13 in the Sunflower League.

Hutchinson lost to Mulvane 8-6 Thursday, giving Great Bend the tiebreaker to receive the top-seed of the Wild Card Playoffs that begin next Monday in Wichita. The Bat Cats’ opponent is yet to be determined, but could be Wichita, Mulvane, or Newton.

Derby plays Wichita Friday in the final scheduled game of the regular season. Great Bend will know for sure who their opponent is following the game in Derby.