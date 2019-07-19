Friday Weather

Friday Sunny and hot, with a high near 102. Heat index values as high as 108. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.



Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 77. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.



Saturday Sunny and hot, with a high near 101. Heat index values as high as 106. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.



Saturday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 9 to 18 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.



Sunday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.



Sunday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.



Monday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 82.



Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 58.



Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 83.



Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 59.



Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 87.



Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 63.



Thursday Sunny, with a high near 90.