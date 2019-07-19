Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Friday Weather

by

The hot conditions will continue today with heat indices well into the triple digits. Saturday will be a little cooler but still continued hot. Many areas again will reach triple digits with higher heat indices. Sunday a cold front will be pushing through the region which will bring the temperatures down. Areas of Central Kansas may struggle to get out of the 80s while lower 90s will be more likely elsewhere. Additionally, Sunday afternoon and Sunday night will have some of the best chances for showers and thunderstorms for the region.

Friday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 102. Heat index values as high as 108. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 77. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Saturday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 101. Heat index values as high as 106. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Saturday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 9 to 18 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Sunday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.

Sunday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Monday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 82.

Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 83.

Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 87.

Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 90.