Friday Weather

Friday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 102. Heat index values as high as 108. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 77. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Saturday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 101. Heat index values as high as 106. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Saturday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 9 to 18 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Sunday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.
Sunday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 82.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 58.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 83.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 59.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 87.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 90.