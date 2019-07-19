Eagle announces major restructuring of broadband, radio operations

Restructuring at Eagle Communications will result in community investment

Eagle Communications on Friday announced a major structural change designed to ensure growth in the coming years in its ever-expanding broadband footprint — a move that is expected to bring significant investment in the broadband infrastructure across Eagle communities.

During the third quarter, Mega Broadband Investments will acquire the assets of Eagle’s broadband division, which operates in Kansas, Nebraska, and Colorado. Mega Broadband currently operates Northland Communications, which serves markets in the Northwest, Southeast and several markets across Texas.

Eagle’s operations will merge with those of Northland along with those of additional future acquisitions of Mega Broadband.

As part of the evolution, Eagle will become the Midwest region of Mega Broadband. Eagle employees will remain with the new company, and current Vice President of Broadband Travis Kohlrus will oversee the existing Midwest operations and its expansion.

The move is expected to result in significant investment in Eagle’s existing broadband footprint, and the new company will also be growing its operations in and around Eagle markets.

“I’m excited to lead this next generation of Eagle Broadband. We will be investing $20 million in our communities over the next 36 months to expand our footprint, upgrade our network, extend our fiber and significantly increase our internet speeds,” Kohlrus said. “This evolution will allow Eagle to expand its delivery of high-quality broadband services to meet the needs of businesses, enterprise customers and residential customers for years to come.”

Eagle’s 28 radio stations in Kansas, Nebraska and Missouri will continue to operate as-is under the leadership of longtime Eagle CEO Gary Shorman.

“Eagle Radio has been broadcasting since 1948, and we look forward to many more years of providing listeners with quality programming and advertisers the most effective marketing solutions,” Shorman said.

Founded in 1948, Eagle Communications Inc. is a Hays-based broadband services and media company with over 280 employee-owners. The company operates 28 radio stations in Kansas, Nebraska and Missouri, as well as broadband systems in 60 Kansas, Nebraska and Colorado communities. The company also offers e-business solutions, web hosting, telephone service, high-speed internet, wireless internet and video production.

“This truly is a great opportunity for our company that will ensure Eagle continues serving our communities well into the future. As transition officer, I’ll be working with our employees to see our new structure is implemented seamlessly – which given that we will be operating with the same leadership and the same great employees, it just shouldn’t seem like much of a change at all,” said Eagle COO Kurt David.

Officials from both the broadband and radio divisions of the company called the change, which is expected to be finalized in the third quarter, “the next step in the evolution of Eagle.”

