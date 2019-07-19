Craft Brew Expo, Barbecue and Cycling event getting closer

Bike Brew Q is holding its fourth annual event in support of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation on July 27 at the Great Bend Expo Complex. The event features three staples of summer: cycling, barbecue, and craft beer. Tickets for each event are sold separately so attendees only pay for the events they wish to participate in and are on sale now at bikebrewq.com. Tickets can also be purchased the day of the event. The event is an official, sanctioned third-party fundraiser with 100% of the proceeds going to the CFF.

Craft Beer Expo and Barbecue Event

The Craft Brew Expo portion of Bike Brew Q will be from 1-4 p.m. Tickets are $35 and include a free, newly designed 20-ounce glass upon exit from the expo. VIP tickets are $50 and include a VIP Glass with gold rim, judge status for the Home Brew Competition and early entry into the Craft Beer Expo.

Beer will be served by some of the top craft breweries in the region including Iron Monk Brewing Company, Deschutes Brewery, Free State Brewing Company, Bell’s Brewing Company, Wichita Brewing Company, Nortons Brewing Company, LB Brewing Company, Three Rings Brewery, COOP Ale Works, Salt City Brewing, Rogue Ales, Defiance Brewing, Third Place Brewing, Augustino Brewing, Aero Plains Brewing, Sandhills Brewing and more. Barbecue and taco trucks will begin serving at 11 a.m. Attendees will purchase food directly from the vendors. There is no food included in the price of the Craft Brew Expo ticket.

Craft Brew Expo Director Joe Vinduska said there’s something for everyone at the Expo.

“There are so many awesome beers and breweries out there and you just have to get out of your comfort zone,” he said. “I used to drink domestic beers exclusively, and I still love a good, ice-cold domestic, but my friends kind of pushed me into trying craft beer several years ago and it opened my eyes to a whole new world. Sampling events are great when you’re just getting into craft beer too because you can try so many styles and find out what you really like.”

Cycling Event

Registration for the cycling event will begin at 6:30 a.m. The rides will start at 7:30 a.m. Riders will be able to choose from three different rides: a 20-mile road ride, a 40-mile road ride and a 62-mile (Metric Century) road ride. Tickets are $20 for every ride except the 62-mile ride. Tickets for that ride are $25.

More about the event

The event was founded by Ryan Fairchild of Great Bend as a way to raise money to find a cure for Cystic Fibrosis, a disease his cousin, brother-in-law, and wife suffer from.

“Cystic Fibrosis does not receive much attention and this event aims to change the level of awareness in the area while raising money for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation,” he said. “Cycling is a passion of mine and it felt like the perfect vehicle to spread awareness. Throw in craft beer and barbecue and I don’t know how you build a better Saturday.”

There are numerous ways to help with the event both monetary and otherwise. Sponsorship opportunities include monetary donations as low as $100 and in kind product donations. For more information, contact Fairchild at ryan.fairchild@bikebrewq.com.