Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (7/18)

BOOKED: Zachariah Dittrick of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $1,474.81 cash only or serve 30 days in jail.

BOOKED: Zachariah Dittrick on BTDC warrant for probation violation x2, no bond.

BOOKED: Scottie Ketch on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Chancy Schmidt on Barton County District Court warrant with a $310 cash only bond.

BOOKED: Jose Escobar-Cazun of Guatemala on a KHP case for no DL, fail to yield, fail to dim headlights with a bond of $1,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Robert Isaacs on GBMC case, released by order of the court through Judge Pike.

RELEASED: Joshua Alonzo of Great Bend on BCDC warrant for failure to appear, $10,000 OR bond was reinstated by Judge Burgess.

RELEASED: Jamie Hapner on case after receiving a $10,000 OR bond through Judge Burgess.

RELEASED: Bailey Fish on BCDC case for contempt of court after receiving a $10,000 OR from Judge Burgess.

RELEASED: Chancy L. Schmidt on BCDC warrant with a $310 cash bond.