Wilson helps choking man at a Great Bend festival

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

Joel Wilson and his wife decided to head down to the June Jaunt festival that took place the first weekend of June in Great Bend at Jack Kilby Square. With several food vendors positioned around the downtown square, the Wilsons wanted to grab something to eat.

After placing their order, Joel overheard a man loudly coughing.

“A guy came walking from behind us out of the courthouse yard,” Wilson said. “The man was pointing at his throat and doing the choking symbol. I dropped what I had in my hands and started the Heimlich maneuver (abdominal thrusts) on him.”

Wilson said he almost told someone to call 911 because he was not sure if the object lodged in the man’s throat was going to come out.

“I thought we got the piece of food out a couple of times, but he kept shaking his head no,” said Wilson. “I told him to keep coughing and did the Heimlich again.”

Continuing the abdominal thrusts, a chunk of hamburger became dislodged and coughed out of the man’s mouth.

Wilson said the man might have been in his late 20s or early 30s, and that they shook hands and went on their separate ways.

Soon afterwards, word of Wilson’s kind act spread on social media.

“I don’t do Facebook, so I didn’t know anything about it until my wife showed me,” Wilson added. “I just take it in stride. I don’t see myself as a hero or anything.”

Wilson has worked for USD 428 Great Bend for 33 years where he currently works in the Grounds & Transportation Department. As a bus driver, he gets recertified in first aid every two years.