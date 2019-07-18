Great Bend Post

Thursday Weather

Dangerous heat index values are expected in the afternoon into the early evening with a range from 106 to 111 degrees. If you are working outdoors, be sure to drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning. Avoid outdoor extracurricular activities. Drink additional fluids.

Thursday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 103. Heat index values as high as 109. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 78. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Friday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 103. Heat index values as high as 107. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 78. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Saturday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 102.

Saturday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 92.

Sunday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Monday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 88.