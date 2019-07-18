Thursday Weather

Thursday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 103. Heat index values as high as 109. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 78. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Friday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 103. Heat index values as high as 107. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 78. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Saturday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 102.
Saturday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 92.
Sunday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 86.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 88.