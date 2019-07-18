Thursday Weather

Thursday Sunny and hot, with a high near 103. Heat index values as high as 109. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.



Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 78. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.



Friday Sunny and hot, with a high near 103. Heat index values as high as 107. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.



Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 78. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.



Saturday Sunny and hot, with a high near 102.



Saturday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.



Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 92.



Sunday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.



Monday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.



Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.



Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 86.



Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 63.



Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 88.