Program in Barton County to discuss what cholera is

The Quivira Chapter, Santa Fe Trail Association, and the Barton County Historical Society will hold a joint meeting Monday, July 22, at 7:30 p.m., at the Barton County Historical Society Museum, 85 U.S. Highway 281, just across the Arkansas River Bridge, south of Great Bend.

Linda Colle will present Cholera Comes to the Plains — Thed Epidemic of 1867. Discussion will focus on what cholera is, a history of it in the United States, and the effects of the disease on the U.S. Army. Of special interest is its impact on the frontier Army posts in Kansas, including those along the Santa Fe Trail, such as Fort Zarah and Fort Larned.