Police investigate report of shots fired in Riley County

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigated a report of shots fired late Wednesday and early Thursday in the 2500 block of Farm Bureau Road in the Redbud Estates manufactured home community in Riley County.

The Riley County Police Department asked the public to stay away from the area while they investigated and later reported they took no actual enforcement activity

The RCPD released no additional information early Thursday morning. Check the Post for additional details as they become available.