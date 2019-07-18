Police ask for public help to locate Kansas shooting suspect

ARKANSAS CITY- Law enforcement authorities are investigating a July 13, shooting and asking the public for help to locate a suspect.

Just after 10p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the 500 Block of North B Street in Arkansas City for a report of shots fired. When police arrived, they did not find anyone at the location, but numerous witnesses confirmed that a man had fired at least one shot toward a local residence.

The witnesses reported a man driving a blue Dodge pickup truck with two motorcycles in the back had driven into the front yard of the residence at 525 North B Street. He exited the truck and begun arguing with unknown persons at that location. After the gunshot, witnesses observed the truck leaving the area northbound on B Street.

Officers worked through the night to process the scene and attempt to locate the persons present at the time of the incident. One victim was found that night and two others the next day. Based on statements gathered from the three victims and video surveillance from a local business, officers applied for and received an arrest warrant for 43-year-old Stony Lee Graham through Cowley County District Court.

Graham of Arkansas City, is wanted on suspicion of three counts of felony aggravated assault in connection with the Saturday night incident the 500 block of North B Street. according to the Arkansas City Police Department. He is described as a 220-pound white male who is 6 feet, 1 inch tall.

On Tuesday afternoon, an officer spotted the Graham’s vehicle at the Agri-Business Building, 712 W. Washington Avenue in Arkansas City, according to police. Graham was not with the truck, which was seized as evidence. Investigators later obtained a search warrant for the vehicle in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information that could help police to locate Graham is urged to contact the Arkansas City Police Department at (620) 441-4444.